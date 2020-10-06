2020 October 6 19:07

Mv Flandria Seaways makes her maiden trip in the service Zeebrugge-Göteborg

On Sunday the 4th of October, Port of Zeebrugge welcomed the mv Flandria Seaways of DFDS on her maiden trip in the service Zeebrugge-Göteborg. With its length of 237.4 meters, and a cargo capacity of 6,700 lane meters, the ship can carry up to 450 trailers, Port of Zeebrugge said in its release.

The ship arrived at the PSA-terminal in Zeebrugge at the Wielingendok. This dock has recently been modified to be able to accommodate ships of this size. The jetty has been lengthened by 40m, and extra mooring arrangements have been provided.

The mv Flandria Seaways is the fifth ship in a series of six that are being built by Jingling Shipyards in China for the Danish shipping company DFDS. The first two ships were delivered in 2019. These are now operational on the routes between Turkey and the EU. At this moment the third and the fourth ship, the mv Hollandia Seaways and the mv Humbria Seaways are operating in the North Sea.

The ships are built with efficiency in mind. Their three independent stern ramps shorten their loading time in the port. Furthermore, their high loading capacity decrease emissions per transported trailer.

The ships are equipped with scrubbers, a system that ‘scrubs’ the exhaust gases in order to reduce Sulphur oxide emissions. In addition they can be connected to shore power in the port. With the built of these mega-RoRo vessels, DFDS is following the trend of increasing ship sized in the RoRo shipping segment.

On Sunday, both the mv Flandria Seaways and the mv Humbria Seaways were docked in the Port of Zeebrugge, which resulted in some spectacular pictures of the sister ships.