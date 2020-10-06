2020 October 6 18:07

LR awards AiP to ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship

LR has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and MAN Energy Solutions for its ammonia (NH3) fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship design, a key result from a Joint Development Project (JDP) launched earlier this year focused on developing ammonia propulsion ships. It is the first AiP to be awarded in Korea for an ammonia-fuelled ultra-large container ship design, LR said in its release.

As part of the JDP, DSME generated the basic design of the ammonia propulsion system and MAN Energy Solutions was responsible for the development and specifications of the ammonia dual fuel propulsion engine. As the only classification society involved in the project, LR’s role was to review the suitability and risks of the design which involved a hazard identification (HAZID) workshop, a hazard & operability analysis (HAZOP) workshop and a design review in accordance with the Approval of Risk-Based Design (ARBD) process, which led to Approval in Principle.

LR’s AiP certification is the first phase of the JDP. The second phase will involve further development of the design for meeting market demand in terms of commercial viability as well as technical and safety maturity.

The ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship is expected to be commercialised by 2025.