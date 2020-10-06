2020 October 6 16:39

Sergey Shishkin is appointed as RS Deputy Director General for Classification and Technical Supervision in Industry

Sergey Shishkin is appointed as RS Deputy Director General for Classification and Technical Supervision in Industry with effect from October 1, 2020, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says in a press release. He takes this position after many years of excelling in the management of the Classification Division.

Sergey Shishkin has been with RS since 2000, after having worked at the Admiralty Shipyards, St. Petersburg as a naval architect in ship design. He was gradually promoted from a field surveyor through several engineering positions in the Head Office to eventually lead the Classification division in 2013, coordinating Rules development, plan approval and construction surveys in newbuilding.

Sergey Shishkin is a highly accomplished leader of responsible approach and strong managerial skills with exceptional expert insight and professional devotion to efficiently contribute to classification developments driving also the growth of entire RS.

