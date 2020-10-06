2020 October 6 16:05

Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines sign up to utilize Wilhelmsen’s digital mooring system

Offering consistently faster, more efficient, and safer mooring, Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines have all signed up to be first to utilize Wilhelmsen’s one of a kind digital mooring system aboard their vessels.



Developed and refined over the past three years, Wilhelmsen's Smart Ropes system is poised to dramatically improve mooring safety onboard vessels. Based on the experience from rigorous testing aboard a working ro-ro vessel, all parts of the system have been refined and improved in readiness for the next phase of installations.

Comprising a patent-pending measuring unit, embedded within the mooring rope, the ‘smart’ unit transmits key tension, time, temperature data in addition to a combination of parameters that make up the proprietary system design. Using the latest wireless communication, the data is sent to a command module located on the bridge, designed to work even under the most challenging mooring conditions typically experienced in poor weather. This data is processed and transferred to a live feed, running on a tablet, or computer on the ship’s bridge, backed-up in the cloud.

Helping to ensure mooring ropes have the right tension, in the right place, at the right time, all the time, Wilhelmsen’s unique system, has been specifically developed in order to relegate over tensioned lines, premature wear of ropes and in the worst-case scenario unexpected rope failures, to history.



The first installations of the system will begin in Q3, with 4 vessels using SmartRopes onboard. The 4 vessels represent very different vessel segments with unique challenges, and Wilhelmsen will work closely with the customers to solve any specific pain points.

Utilizing the latest wireless protocols optimized for low battery usage, the sensor, its outer casing and the command module elements have all been improved over several iterations, in collaboration with engineering partner Hugg. Housed in a cigar-shaped, heavy duty metal baton, the final version of the sensor and battery unit weighs just under 1kg and has no influence or impact on the handling of the ropes it sits within.

Capturing live load distribution data, the system provides vessels complete transparency when it comes to rope tension, with the bridge able to see the tension in each of their mooring lines, via a dedicated app which runs on a tablet or laptop.



In addition, this data will prove invaluable as Wilhelmsen looks to further push the boundaries of rope technology by subscribing to a ‘Safe by Design’ philosophy encompassed within its wider Timm Ropes portfolio.