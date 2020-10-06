2020 October 6 15:27

Rosmorport changed procedure of pilotage dues payment in the seaport of Anadyr

Changes are introduced by Rosmorport’s Anadyr Branch

In accordance with FSUE "Rosmorport" order No. 291 dated July 21, 2020, changes were made to the procedure of payment of pilotage dues in the Anadyr seaport.

In particular, the payment for vehicles used for the delivery and disembarkation of the pilot from the vessel is excluded from the rate of pilotage dues for services to ensure pilotage of vessels provided by the FSUE "Rosmorport" Anadyr Branch in the Anadyr seaport.

Delivery and disembarkation of a pilot of the Anadyr Branch from a vessel during pilotage in the seaport of Anadyr is carried out by the ship owner (customer) at their own expense.