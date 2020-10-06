2020 October 6 15:04

APM Terminals Buenos Aires goes two years without major accidents

Implementation of the “Safety Differently” policy, the Kaizen method and the commitment of all its collaborators have resulted in a safety milestone of two years without major accidents, the company said in its release.



As part of ongoing efforts to ensure safe operations in line with its campaign #PuertoSeguro (#SafePort), everybody at APM Terminals Buenos Aires, Argentina is committed to continuous improvements initiated by the introduction of the Kaizen methodology and a safety culture based on continuous learning.



Kaizen methodology (Japanese for Kai = change and Zen = for the better), is based on continuous improvement in an organisation, with constant small positive changes that lead to more significant improvement and growth. This approach has been instrumental in accomplishing a major milestone in September, with two years without major incidents reported at the terminal.



“Safety is one of our main values, considering how essential it is that we guarantee the well-being of all those who work in the terminal”, shares Juan Pablo Lloret, Health, Safety, Security and Environment Manager at APM Terminals Buenos Aires. “We owe this accomplishment to the great dedication of our employees, whose sense of joint responsibility is exceptional.”



The company’s strong focus on health and safety has also resulted in the BPS (Good Sanitary Practices) Certification awarded to the terminal for the correct implementation and compliance with the Covid-19 protocols established by the General Administration of Ports, the National Government and the company at a global level.



