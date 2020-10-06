  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 6 15:04

    APM Terminals Buenos Aires goes two years without major accidents

    Implementation of the “Safety Differently” policy, the Kaizen method and the commitment of all its collaborators have resulted in a safety milestone of two years without major accidents, the company said in its release.
     
    As part of ongoing efforts to ensure safe operations in line with its campaign #PuertoSeguro (#SafePort), everybody at APM Terminals Buenos Aires, Argentina is committed to continuous improvements initiated by the introduction of the Kaizen methodology and a safety culture based on continuous learning.
     
    Kaizen methodology (Japanese for Kai = change and Zen = for the better), is based on continuous improvement in an organisation, with constant small positive changes that lead to more significant improvement and growth. This approach has been instrumental in accomplishing a major milestone in September, with two years without major incidents reported at the terminal.
     
    “Safety is one of our main values, considering how essential it is that we guarantee the well-being of all those who work in the terminal”, shares Juan Pablo Lloret, Health, Safety, Security and Environment Manager at APM Terminals Buenos Aires. “We owe this accomplishment to the great dedication of our employees, whose sense of joint responsibility is exceptional.”
     
    The company’s strong focus on health and safety has also resulted in the BPS (Good Sanitary Practices) Certification awarded to the terminal for the correct implementation and compliance with the Covid-19 protocols established by the General Administration of Ports, the National Government and the company at a global level.
     
    About APM Terminals
    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The company's team  consists of 21,000 industry professionals. The 74 terminals are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year.
     
    APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Другие новости по темам: A.P. Moller - Maersk, APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 6

16:05 Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines sign up to utilize Wilhelmsen’s digital mooring system
15:27 Rosmorport changed procedure of pilotage dues payment in the seaport of Anadyr
15:04 APM Terminals Buenos Aires goes two years without major accidents
14:30 President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees
14:13 Vessel “General Aslanov” is sent to outer waters after the repair works
14:02 DEME joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
13:41 SIBCON: Transiting towards a digital and low-carbon future: transforming the bunker industry amidst a global pandemic
13:13 Odfjell Drilling chosen for Breidablikk drilling
13:05 Port of Newport signs new lease with Power Poles Ltd
12:31 Port of Melbourne releases 30 year development strategy
12:01 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of four Very Large Ethane Carriers
11:46 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
11:24 DP World, UAE Region, Jafza & All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association come together for the India's plastic sector to go global
10:38 Sovcomflot to take part in the 4th“LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
10:07 StormGeo launches s-Suite, the complete, one-stop solution for shipping companies
09:44 Oil prices recovered after a fall facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5
09:19 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 6

2020 October 5

18:07 NextGen District becomes a hotspot for the circular economy in Port of Antwerp
17:55 Oboronlogistics delivered goods to the nature reserve on Wrangel Island
17:36 Inmarsat breakthrough on Paraná River to support real-time vessel surveillance inland
17:24 Rosmorport’s pilots successfully carry out pilotage at "Utrenny" terminal of Sabetta seaport
17:06 V.Group announces new CEO
16:47 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" completed inter-base crossing and arrived in Severomorsk
16:27 HMM's twelve 24,000 TEU ships fully laden with containers
16:23 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2020 fell by 5%
16:04 DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign
15:40 Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY
15:20 Larger cranes at APM Terminals Finnish terminals increase capacity and efficiency
15:14 MSC supports first maritime transport efficiency conference in Geneva
14:51 Tallink Grupp cargo transport remained strong in September with passenger number having dropped sharply
14:32 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
14:13 Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup
13:49 David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation
13:25 FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters
13:12 EU Emission Trading System will inhibit global CO2 reductions
12:12 Strike shuts down four Equinor fields in the North Sea
11:47 IAA PortNews reschedules “All Russian Ferries” webinars
11:22 First fully electric Volvo rolls down the production line in North Sea Port
10:36 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2020 fell by 35% YoY
10:20 Wärtsilä participates in Norwegian project aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions
09:49 Damen to supply ASD Tug 5016 design to Edison Chouest Offshore
09:30 Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump’s health
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 2
08:57 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 5

2020 October 4

16:48 OHT's Alfa Lift secures Dogger Bank contracts
15:27 Thome Group and Carsten Rehder Agree to a Joint Venture
14:39 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition
13:49 Dee4 and Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation sign vessel financing arrangements
12:38 OHT signs shipbuilding contract for their first jack-up installation vessel
11:51 Equinor conducts internal investigation into the fire at Hammerfest LNG
10:47 Project start-up of SunStone's expedition cruise vessel No 5

2020 October 3

15:53 Zero-emission turbine installation is today's reality, Ulstein says
14:27 Waterfront peace deal collapses as Patrick rejects maritime union offer
13:42 Volumes up 20% as Aqaba Container Terminal announces further investment
12:37 102 million euros in funding on the horizon for Porthos carbon storage project
11:18 Red diesel tax changes will hammer ports industry with no likely impact on emissions, say BPA

2020 October 2

18:06 EU research project PROMOTioN presents final project results
17:36 Last stone is laid at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:31 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 9M’20 fell by 4.1% YoY