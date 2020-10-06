  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 6 14:02

    DEME joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

    DEME has joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, supporting the EU’s ambitious hydrogen and decarbonisation strategy. With this membership DEME underlines its commitment to use its expertise for the production, transport and storage of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources.

    In July 2020, the European Commission announced the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the launch of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance. By establishing the Alliance, the EU aims to strengthen its global leadership position in the rapidly developing hydrogen domain, which will in turn help it to realise its carbon neutrality goals by 2050.

    The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which brings together more than 200 industry, national and local public authorities, civil society and other stakeholders, aims to initiate an investment agenda and support the scaling up of the hydrogen value chain across Europe.

    DEME has already recognised the vast potential of this sector and has entered into several green hydrogen partnerships internationally to ensure the company is at the forefront of developments. In November 2019 DEME signed a cooperation agreement with six other leading industry players in Belgium for the transport of green hydrogen, and this year, also entered into exclusive partnerships to develop industrial scale green hydrogen plants in Belgium (Hyport® Ostend) and in Oman (Hyport® Duqm). Meanwhile in the Netherlands, DEME joined forces with Neptune Energy for the PosHYdon offshore hydrogen pilot, where the company will be involved in the conceptual design of a 100 MW offshore hydrogen production plant.
     
    About DEME Group

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

    DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.

Другие новости по темам: DEME  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 6

16:05 Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines sign up to utilize Wilhelmsen’s digital mooring system
15:27 Rosmorport changed procedure of pilotage dues payment in the seaport of Anadyr
15:04 APM Terminals Buenos Aires goes two years without major accidents
14:30 President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees
14:13 Vessel “General Aslanov” is sent to outer waters after the repair works
14:02 DEME joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
13:41 SIBCON: Transiting towards a digital and low-carbon future: transforming the bunker industry amidst a global pandemic
13:13 Odfjell Drilling chosen for Breidablikk drilling
13:05 Port of Newport signs new lease with Power Poles Ltd
12:31 Port of Melbourne releases 30 year development strategy
12:01 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of four Very Large Ethane Carriers
11:46 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
11:24 DP World, UAE Region, Jafza & All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association come together for the India's plastic sector to go global
10:38 Sovcomflot to take part in the 4th“LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
10:07 StormGeo launches s-Suite, the complete, one-stop solution for shipping companies
09:44 Oil prices recovered after a fall facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5
09:19 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 6

2020 October 5

18:07 NextGen District becomes a hotspot for the circular economy in Port of Antwerp
17:55 Oboronlogistics delivered goods to the nature reserve on Wrangel Island
17:36 Inmarsat breakthrough on Paraná River to support real-time vessel surveillance inland
17:24 Rosmorport’s pilots successfully carry out pilotage at "Utrenny" terminal of Sabetta seaport
17:06 V.Group announces new CEO
16:47 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" completed inter-base crossing and arrived in Severomorsk
16:27 HMM's twelve 24,000 TEU ships fully laden with containers
16:23 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2020 fell by 5%
16:04 DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign
15:40 Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY
15:20 Larger cranes at APM Terminals Finnish terminals increase capacity and efficiency
15:14 MSC supports first maritime transport efficiency conference in Geneva
14:51 Tallink Grupp cargo transport remained strong in September with passenger number having dropped sharply
14:32 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
14:13 Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup
13:49 David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation
13:25 FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters
13:12 EU Emission Trading System will inhibit global CO2 reductions
12:12 Strike shuts down four Equinor fields in the North Sea
11:47 IAA PortNews reschedules “All Russian Ferries” webinars
11:22 First fully electric Volvo rolls down the production line in North Sea Port
10:36 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2020 fell by 35% YoY
10:20 Wärtsilä participates in Norwegian project aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions
09:49 Damen to supply ASD Tug 5016 design to Edison Chouest Offshore
09:30 Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump’s health
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 2
08:57 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 5

2020 October 4

16:48 OHT's Alfa Lift secures Dogger Bank contracts
15:27 Thome Group and Carsten Rehder Agree to a Joint Venture
14:39 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition
13:49 Dee4 and Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation sign vessel financing arrangements
12:38 OHT signs shipbuilding contract for their first jack-up installation vessel
11:51 Equinor conducts internal investigation into the fire at Hammerfest LNG
10:47 Project start-up of SunStone's expedition cruise vessel No 5

2020 October 3

15:53 Zero-emission turbine installation is today's reality, Ulstein says
14:27 Waterfront peace deal collapses as Patrick rejects maritime union offer
13:42 Volumes up 20% as Aqaba Container Terminal announces further investment
12:37 102 million euros in funding on the horizon for Porthos carbon storage project
11:18 Red diesel tax changes will hammer ports industry with no likely impact on emissions, say BPA

2020 October 2

18:06 EU research project PROMOTioN presents final project results
17:36 Last stone is laid at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:31 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 9M’20 fell by 4.1% YoY