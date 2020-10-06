2020 October 6 14:13

Vessel “General Aslanov” is sent to outer waters after the repair works

The repair of the “General Aslanov” dry cargo vessel used in external waters has been completed. The vessel belongs to the Marine Transport Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, the company said in its release. The vessel was repaired at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard.

The ship’s main and auxiliary engines and pumps have been repaired at the Yard. Also, the doors of the cargo warehouses of the ship, the electric control system of the cargo crane used to lift the doors, have been adjusted. In addition, pipelining, electrical installation, automation works, and welding of the hull were carried out.

In addition, the underwater and surface parts of the vessel were completely cleaned with abrasive sand and painted. The living and service areas have been renovated in accordance with contemporary standards.

After the completion of the repair, the ship was successfully tested and returned to the seamen.

Dry-cargo ship “General Aslanov” is involved in cargo transportation in the waters outside the Caspian Sea. Today, the ship will pick up the cargo from the port of Bektash, Turkmenistan and sail to the port of Gebze, Turkey.

It should be noted that the General Aslanov vessel has been sailing in external waters under the flag of Azerbaijan since 2016. The length of the vessel is 108.33 meters, width is 16.74 meters, and the carrying capacity is 5200 tons.