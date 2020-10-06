2020 October 6 11:24

DP World, UAE Region, Jafza & All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association come together for the India's plastic sector to go global

DP World, UAE Region and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) collaborated with the All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) for the “Enabling India’s Plastic Sector to Go Global” webinar. Held virtually, the conference explored the developments in the international trade of plastics and exchanged ideas on tackling the major roadblocks, DP World said in its release.

Leading plastics producers, manufacturers and convertors from around the globe shared knowledge about the best practices and latest technologies used in the industry and emphasised on the India-UAE connection in the sector. Raveen Guliani, Head of Business Development, DP World UAE Region shed light on facilitating access to international markets through the company’s pioneering initiative The India-UAE Bridge. Whereas Ebtesam Al Kaabi, Head of Sales, Jafza discussed the significance of Jafza in aiding trade and promoting the regional supply of materials, while also enabling plastic manufacturing.



DP World’s flagships, Jebel Ali Port and Jafza create the ideal hub for the Indian plastic sector. Its proximity to raw materials, industrial land for manufacturing, port-centric logistics ecosystem for polymers conversion, connectivity to markets in the Middle East, and services to support polymers plastic value chain, storage & warehousing capabilities, end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions, and digitally-enabled one-stop-shop makes it the most preferred choice in the region



To facilitate trade seamlessly, Dubai Trade, Jafza’s single window for trade and logistics in Dubai offers a tax-free business environment with reputable regulatory bodies. The 1,110 plus services are accessible online to over 180,000 registered companies. This outstanding digital model of communication has minimised the need for manual transactions and personal visits and reduced import and export time by 50 percent.

In 2019, DP World, UAE Region launched the India-UAE Bridge, a major project that aims to attract Indian trade and investments to its flagships, Jebel Ali Port and Jafza. Through this endeavour, DP World offers end-to-end solutions to companies and entrepreneurs and acts as a platform that allows ingenious Indian business minds to share their ideas with the Middle East and the world.