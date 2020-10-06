2020 October 6 10:38

Sovcomflot to take part in the 4th“LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference

Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO of SCF Group, supports the upcoming event

Igor Tonkovidov, President & CEO of SCF Group, has supported the 4th“LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference. The supporting letter has been forwarded to the conference organizing committee.

In his address, Igor Tonkovidov emphasizes the significance of the event agenda and high level of the planned discussions.

“The conference will be of wide interest for major gas & oil, shipping, shipbuilding and marine service companies. The delegates of PAO Sovcomflot are set for a constructive exchange of experience in the development of ‘green’ shipping with colleagues and partners”, said the head of Sovcomflot.

The 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on 28 October 2020 in a mixed face-to-face/remote format. General Partner of the event – PAO Sovcomflot.

