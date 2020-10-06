2020 October 6 09:44

Oil prices recovered after a fall facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus

Oil prices rise by 0.23-0.29%

As of October 6 (08:40 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery grew by 0.29% to $41.41 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange increased by 0.23% to $39.31 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.