  • 2020 October 6 09:26

    Baltic Dry Index as of October 5

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 2.52%

    On 5 October 2020, the Baltic Dry Index grew to 2,071 points, up 51 points (+2.52%) versus the level of October 2.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 October 6

09:19 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 6

2020 October 5

18:07 NextGen District becomes a hotspot for the circular economy in Port of Antwerp
17:55 Oboronlogistics delivered goods to the nature reserve on Wrangel Island
17:36 Inmarsat breakthrough on Paraná River to support real-time vessel surveillance inland
17:24 Rosmorport’s pilots successfully carry out pilotage at "Utrenny" terminal of Sabetta seaport
17:06 V.Group announces new CEO
16:47 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" completed inter-base crossing and arrived in Severomorsk
16:27 HMM's twelve 24,000 TEU ships fully laden with containers
16:23 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2020 fell by 5%
16:04 DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign
15:40 Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY
15:20 Larger cranes at APM Terminals Finnish terminals increase capacity and efficiency
15:14 MSC supports first maritime transport efficiency conference in Geneva
14:51 Tallink Grupp cargo transport remained strong in September with passenger number having dropped sharply
14:32 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
14:13 Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup
13:49 David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation
13:25 FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters
13:12 EU Emission Trading System will inhibit global CO2 reductions
12:12 Strike shuts down four Equinor fields in the North Sea
11:47 IAA PortNews reschedules “All Russian Ferries” webinars
11:22 First fully electric Volvo rolls down the production line in North Sea Port
10:36 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2020 fell by 35% YoY
10:20 Wärtsilä participates in Norwegian project aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions
09:49 Damen to supply ASD Tug 5016 design to Edison Chouest Offshore
09:30 Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump’s health
2020 October 4

16:48 OHT's Alfa Lift secures Dogger Bank contracts
15:27 Thome Group and Carsten Rehder Agree to a Joint Venture
14:39 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition
13:49 Dee4 and Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation sign vessel financing arrangements
12:38 OHT signs shipbuilding contract for their first jack-up installation vessel
11:51 Equinor conducts internal investigation into the fire at Hammerfest LNG
10:47 Project start-up of SunStone's expedition cruise vessel No 5

2020 October 3

15:53 Zero-emission turbine installation is today's reality, Ulstein says
14:27 Waterfront peace deal collapses as Patrick rejects maritime union offer
13:42 Volumes up 20% as Aqaba Container Terminal announces further investment
12:37 102 million euros in funding on the horizon for Porthos carbon storage project
11:18 Red diesel tax changes will hammer ports industry with no likely impact on emissions, say BPA

2020 October 2

18:06 EU research project PROMOTioN presents final project results
17:36 Last stone is laid at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:31 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 9M’20 fell by 4.1% YoY
17:06 De Haas Rotterdam to expand RDM location with new boat hoist and greater capacity
16:28 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for seventh Aframax tanker
16:05 EU Emission Trading Scheme will inhibit global CO2 reductions
15:30 Clean Water Project implementation enters active phase
15:02 Wärtsilä to divest its Valves business
14:28 Nakhodka ports and Russian Railways to join hands for cargo traffic increase
14:05 Fincantieri launches “Rotterdam” in Marghera
13:39 Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch took part in "Caspian-2020" drills
13:04 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Tommeliten Alpha development in Norway
12:32 New decreasing coefficients to pilotage dues rates established in the seaport of Vladivostok
12:04 Tilly’s Marine partners with MasterCraft Boat Company to invest in Southern California and continue legacy as region’s premier marine dealership
11:37 BlueWater Reporting issues U.S. container import surge report
11:20 New natural gas year begins at Klaipėdos nafta terminal
11:03 Port of Los Angeles continues clean air progress
10:32 The German Shipowners’ Association welcomes investments in LNG supply logistics