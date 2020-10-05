2020 October 5 17:24

Rosmorport’s pilots successfully carry out pilotage at "Utrenny" terminal of Sabetta seaport

On September 30, 2020, the pilots service of the FSUE "Rosmorport" Arkhangelsk branch performed the second pilotage of the multipurpose dry-cargo vessel "UHL FAST" (flag of Portugal) in the water area of section No. 2 of the Sabetta seaport in the area of marine terminal "Utrenny" that is currently under construction, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The marine terminal "Utrenny" is being created by company LLG "Arctic SPG 2" to ship liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate.

Towage while conducting the mooring operations of vessels proceeding to the marine terminal is carried out by tugboats Tolbukhin and Aleksandr Kuchin of the Arkhangelsk Branch.

Currently, the water area adjacent to the "Utrenny" marine terminal, according to the Compulsory Regulations in the Sabetta seaport, is an optional pilotage area. However, in order to provide additional safety measures for marine navigation, the captains of sea vessels, especially foreign ones, attract professional specialists from the pilots service of the Arkhangelsk Branch to provide services for pilotage of vessels in this area.

The pilots service of the Branch currently has 4 highly qualified sea pilots who have the right to perform, pilotage in this shipping area. Further, provided the increase in the number of vessel calls, the amount of the Arkhangelsk Branch pilots will be increased. Therefore, the branch arranges events in preparing pilotage specialists of the branch for working in this navigation area beforehand.