2020 October 5 17:06

V.Group announces new CEO

V.Group, a leading global provider of ship management and marine support services, has announced the appointments of René Kofod-Olsen as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and of Graham Westgarth as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Kofod-Olsen brings a wealth of experience from almost three decades in the global shipping industry. In 2012 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Topaz Energy & Marine, a position he held until the company’s successful divestment in 2019. He stepped down after completing the integration process in 2020, having successfully navigated the business through an unprecedented oil & gas environment, while transforming the company into a global leader.

Selected accomplishments during his tenure include: building a $1.7bn client order book, pioneering digitisation and connectivity across the group’s global footprint, developing a market leading safety culture and establishing a number of innovative strategic partnerships with the global oil majors. Earlier in his career he worked for the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group where he held a variety of executive positions in numerous countries including Chief Executive Officer of SVITZER, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Graham Westgarth, who has been Chief Executive Officer of V.Group since April 2019, will be assuming the role of Chairman of the Board, taking over from John Pattullo. In his time as CEO, Mr. Westgarth has pursued a customer focused strategy geared to delivering operational excellence and, in doing so, has grown the business in a number of important areas. In his new role, he will provide valuable continuity to sustain this progress and the group will continue to benefit from his significant expertise in the maritime sector.

About V.Group

With over 35 years’ experience in managing vessels in the shipping, cruise and energy sectors, V.Group delivers safe and compliant operations through transparency, pro-activeness, and strong partnerships. V.Group is a leading global ship management and marine services provider, with circa 3,000 colleagues based across 60 offices globally, supporting over 44,000 personnel in marine and offshore roles.