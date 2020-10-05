2020 October 5 16:23

Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2020 fell by 5%

Handling of ferrous metal grew 2.6 times

In January-September 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.022 million tonnes of cargo (-5%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal grew 2.6 times to 173,000 tonnes, handling of grain grew by 2% to 924,000 tonnes, oil products – by 25% to 483,000 tonnes, coal – by 2% to 373,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 4% at 1,336,000, imports dropped 4.1 times to 18,500 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 13% to 667,000 tonnes.



In the nine-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 508 arrivals and 503 departures including port fleet vessels versus 544 arrivals and 535 departures in January-September 2019.