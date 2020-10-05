  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 5 15:40

    Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY

    In September 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 243 215 passengers, which is a 66.1% decrease compared to September 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 0.5% to 32 672 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 25.2% to 62 138 units in the same comparison.

    In the third quarter of the 2020 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 314 301 passengers, which is a 55.8% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.9% to 91 578 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.0% to 275 735 units in same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2020 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

     

    September
    2020

    September
    2019

    Change

    Q3 2020

    Q3 2019

    Change

    Passengers

    243 215

    718 354

    -66.1%

    1 314 301

    2 974 790

    -55.8%

    Finland - Sweden

    61 702

    206 890

    -70.2%

    344 004

    881 948

    -61.0%

    Estonia - Finland

    165 739

    377 153

    -56.1%

    931 507

    1 533 573

    -39.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    6 798

    72 761

    -90.7%

    13 040

    302 147

    -95.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    8 976

    61 550

    -85.4%

    25 750

    257 122

    -90.0%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cargo Units

    32 672

    32 843

    -0.5%

    91 578

    93 329

    -1.9%

    Finland - Sweden

    6 026

    7 256

    -17.0%

    16 745

    18 679

    -10.4%

    Estonia - Finland

    22 802

    20 202

    12.9%

    64 387

    59 958

    7.4%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 641

    3 902

    -6.7%

    9 809

    10 527

    -6.8%

    Latvia - Sweden

    203

    1 483

    -86.3%

    637

    4 165

    -84.7%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Passenger Vehicles

    62 138

    83 089

    -25.2%

    275 735

    353 725

    -22.0%

    Finland - Sweden

    8 314

    11 088

    -25.0%

    38 092

    68 249

    -44.2%

    Estonia - Finland

    52 191

    62 691

    -16.7%

    233 640

    243 276

    -4.0%

    Estonia - Sweden

    409

    4 486

    -90.9%

    966

    22 564

    -95.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    1 224

    4 824

    -74.6%

    3 037

    19 636

    -84.5%

    The following operational factors influenced the development in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 8 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland and 15 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa and one special cruise from Tallinn to Aland. The Estonia-Finland routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Isabelle and the cargo vessel Sailor operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated two special return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Tallinn to Riga. The Estonia-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.  

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated on the Helsinki-Riga route. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 16 special cruises on the Stockholm-Visby route and 6 special cruises on the Stockholm-Härnösand route. The Finland-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Romantika operated 4 special cruises from Riga to Aland and 5 from Riga to Helsinki. The cruise ferry Romantika also operated 8 and the cruise ferry Victoria I 4 special return trips on the Riga-Stockholm route in order to ensure movement of cargo. 

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock.

     

2020 October 1

18:37 Construction starts on the world's largest floating offshore wind farm
18:04 Alfa Laval wins SEK 275 million off-shore orders
17:53 FueLNG drives LNG bunkering infrastructure expansion in Singapore
17:41 Throughput of port Azov in 9M’2020 fell by 10% YoY
17:14 KONGSBERG partners with CEMS