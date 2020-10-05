2020 October 5 15:40

Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY

In September 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 243 215 passengers, which is a 66.1% decrease compared to September 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 0.5% to 32 672 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 25.2% to 62 138 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the 2020 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 314 301 passengers, which is a 55.8% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.9% to 91 578 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.0% to 275 735 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2020 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

September

2020 September

2019 Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Passengers 243 215 718 354 -66.1% 1 314 301 2 974 790 -55.8% Finland - Sweden 61 702 206 890 -70.2% 344 004 881 948 -61.0% Estonia - Finland 165 739 377 153 -56.1% 931 507 1 533 573 -39.3% Estonia - Sweden 6 798 72 761 -90.7% 13 040 302 147 -95.7% Latvia - Sweden 8 976 61 550 -85.4% 25 750 257 122 -90.0% Cargo Units 32 672 32 843 -0.5% 91 578 93 329 -1.9% Finland - Sweden 6 026 7 256 -17.0% 16 745 18 679 -10.4% Estonia - Finland 22 802 20 202 12.9% 64 387 59 958 7.4% Estonia - Sweden 3 641 3 902 -6.7% 9 809 10 527 -6.8% Latvia - Sweden 203 1 483 -86.3% 637 4 165 -84.7% Passenger Vehicles 62 138 83 089 -25.2% 275 735 353 725 -22.0% Finland - Sweden 8 314 11 088 -25.0% 38 092 68 249 -44.2% Estonia - Finland 52 191 62 691 -16.7% 233 640 243 276 -4.0% Estonia - Sweden 409 4 486 -90.9% 966 22 564 -95.7% Latvia - Sweden 1 224 4 824 -74.6% 3 037 19 636 -84.5%

The following operational factors influenced the development in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND: In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 8 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland and 15 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa and one special cruise from Tallinn to Aland. The Estonia-Finland routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Isabelle and the cargo vessel Sailor operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated two special return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated one special cruise from Tallinn to Riga. The Estonia-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

FINLAND – SWEDEN: Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated on the Helsinki-Riga route. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 16 special cruises on the Stockholm-Visby route and 6 special cruises on the Stockholm-Härnösand route. The Finland-Sweden routes’ statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

LATVIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the third quarter, the cruise ferry Romantika operated 4 special cruises from Riga to Aland and 5 from Riga to Helsinki. The cruise ferry Romantika also operated 8 and the cruise ferry Victoria I 4 special return trips on the Riga-Stockholm route in order to ensure movement of cargo.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock.