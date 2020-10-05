-
2020 October 5 14:32
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 38
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between September 28 and October 2 fell by RUB 38 and totaled RUB 11,734 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 200 to RUB 12,150.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price increased by 310.0 rub/mt to RUB 11,620.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price fell by 56.0 rub/mt to RUB 9,950.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price decreased by RUB 247 to RUB 12,213.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price fell by 583.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,460.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District M100 - price fell by 50.0 rubles to settle at RUB 19,230.0 pmt.