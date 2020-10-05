2020 October 5 14:32

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt

M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 38

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between September 28 and October 2 fell by RUB 38 and totaled RUB 11,734 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: