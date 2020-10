2020 October 5 13:49

David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation

David Adamia has been appointed as Vice-President of United Shipbuilding Corporation for civil shipbuilding, USC told IAA PortNews.

From 2011, David Adamia has been working in Saint-Petersburg Governor’s Administration. In 2019, he was appointed as the head of USC BoD Office.