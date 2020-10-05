  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 5 14:13

    Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup

    One year after the field came on stream digital solutions are key to maintaining high safety standards and value creation in all parts of the operations at Johan Sverdrup. This has increased earnings by more than NOK two billion.

    Digital solutions help increase subsurface understanding, ensure more efficient start-up of wells, higher stable production and more efficient maintenance.

    The increased earnings are mainly a result of:
     Higher stable production by means of automated production optimization.
     Improved accuracy in the reservoir by means of broader and more complex data sets, providing us with more information about the reservoir.
     More efficient operations and maintenance by means of the solutions for the digital field worker where the operators use tablets in their daily work and the digital twin, which is a virtual copy of the platform.

    At Sverdrup a number of other digital initiatives are also being tested out, such as robots over and under water, machine learning and the use of 3D printing technology.

    About Johan Sverdrup

    In the first year on stream Johan Sverdrup has produced oil worth some NOK 50 billion, i.e. some 130 million barrels of oil (based on an average price of 40 USD/boe.)
     One barrel of oil produced at Sverdrup has emitted 0.17 kilogrammes of CO2 in the first year – almost 100 times lower CO2 emissions than the global average (measured in kilogrammes of CO2 per barrel produced). This is mainly due to power from shore.
     The field is the third largest oil field on the Norwegian continental shelf, with expected resources of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The ambition for the field is to achieve a recovery factor of more than 70 percent.
     The break-even for full-field development is below 20 USD per barrel. After reaching plateau for the first phase of the development, anticipated during the summer of 2020, expected operating costs for Johan Sverdrup are below 2 USD per barrel.
     Plateau production was reached at the end of April, compared with the previously assumed summer of 2020. The capacity increased from 440,000 to 470,000.
     Total production revenues from Johan Sverdrup are estimated at NOK 1430 billion (2018) through the field’s productive life. The revenues for the Norwegian state are expected to total more than NOK 900 billion, divided on taxes and the state’s ownership interest.
     The Johan Sverdrup field came on stream on 5 October 2019 – more than two months ahead of schedule and at NOK 40 billion lower cost than in the original estimate in the PDO.
     PARTNERS: Equinor: 42.6% (operator), Lundin Norway: 20%, Petoro: 17.36%, Aker BP: 11.5733% and Total: 8.44%.

Другие новости по темам: Johan Sverdrup  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 5

16:04 DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign
15:40 Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY
15:20 Larger cranes at APM Terminals Finnish terminals increase capacity and efficiency
15:14 MSC supports first maritime transport efficiency conference in Geneva
14:51 Tallink Grupp cargo transport remained strong in September with passenger number having dropped sharply
14:32 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
14:13 Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup
13:49 David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation
13:25 FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters
13:12 EU Emission Trading System will inhibit global CO2 reductions
12:12 Strike shuts down four Equinor fields in the North Sea
11:47 IAA PortNews reschedules “All Russian Ferries” webinars
11:22 First fully electric Volvo rolls down the production line in North Sea Port
10:36 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2020 fell by 35% YoY
10:20 Wärtsilä participates in Norwegian project aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions
09:49 Damen to supply ASD Tug 5016 design to Edison Chouest Offshore
09:30 Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump’s health
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 2
08:57 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 5

2020 October 4

16:48 OHT's Alfa Lift secures Dogger Bank contracts
15:27 Thome Group and Carsten Rehder Agree to a Joint Venture
14:39 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition
13:49 Dee4 and Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation sign vessel financing arrangements
12:38 OHT signs shipbuilding contract for their first jack-up installation vessel
11:51 Equinor conducts internal investigation into the fire at Hammerfest LNG
10:47 Project start-up of SunStone's expedition cruise vessel No 5

2020 October 3

15:53 Zero-emission turbine installation is today's reality, Ulstein says
14:27 Waterfront peace deal collapses as Patrick rejects maritime union offer
13:42 Volumes up 20% as Aqaba Container Terminal announces further investment
12:37 102 million euros in funding on the horizon for Porthos carbon storage project
11:18 Red diesel tax changes will hammer ports industry with no likely impact on emissions, say BPA

2020 October 2

18:06 EU research project PROMOTioN presents final project results
17:36 Last stone is laid at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:31 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 9M’20 fell by 4.1% YoY
17:06 De Haas Rotterdam to expand RDM location with new boat hoist and greater capacity
16:28 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for seventh Aframax tanker
16:05 EU Emission Trading Scheme will inhibit global CO2 reductions
15:30 Clean Water Project implementation enters active phase
15:02 Wärtsilä to divest its Valves business
14:28 Nakhodka ports and Russian Railways to join hands for cargo traffic increase
14:05 Fincantieri launches “Rotterdam” in Marghera
13:39 Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch took part in "Caspian-2020" drills
13:04 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Tommeliten Alpha development in Norway
12:32 New decreasing coefficients to pilotage dues rates established in the seaport of Vladivostok
12:04 Tilly’s Marine partners with MasterCraft Boat Company to invest in Southern California and continue legacy as region’s premier marine dealership
11:37 BlueWater Reporting issues U.S. container import surge report
11:20 New natural gas year begins at Klaipėdos nafta terminal
11:03 Port of Los Angeles continues clean air progress
10:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 2
10:32 The German Shipowners’ Association welcomes investments in LNG supply logistics
10:21 British Ports welcomes new Brexit borders infrastructure funding
10:00 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:41 Jumbo Vision delivers 5 cargoes for multiple USA customers
09:29 The fall of oil prices facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 1

2020 October 1

18:37 Construction starts on the world's largest floating offshore wind farm
18:04 Alfa Laval wins SEK 275 million off-shore orders
17:53 FueLNG drives LNG bunkering infrastructure expansion in Singapore
17:41 Throughput of port Azov in 9M’2020 fell by 10% YoY
17:14 KONGSBERG partners with CEMS