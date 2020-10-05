2020 October 5 11:47

IAA PortNews reschedules “All Russian Ferries” webinars

The coming events scheduled for October 21 and November 3 will be dedicated to the Black Sea and Baltic Sea basins

IAA PortNews resumes its free of charge webinars organized together with Marine Engineering Bureau, the schedule has been changed with the first events to be focused on the Black Sea and Baltic Sea basins.

The events schedule:

October 21, 12 a.m.: “All Russian ferries. Black Sea basin”

November 3, 12 a.m.: “All Russian ferries. Baltic basin”

“All Russian ferries” webinars expected to last about 2 hours each will cover the technical and economical aspects of cargo/passenger ferry market within the four maritime basins. The events dedicated to the Far East and the Caspian basins have already been held with the two more to be held in the nearest time.

The discussion will focus on economic and logistic prerequisites of the market development as well as the recent development of ferry lines in Russia and development of international transport corridors.

Traditionally, the key speaker at the webinars will be Gennady Yegorov, Professor, head of Marine Engineering Bureau. Heads of companies operating ferries and terminals, shipyards and regional authorities are invited to participate. Among the confirmed speakers are representatives of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency) and FSUE Rosmorport.

The event videos will be available on our portal, on YouTube and on NEVA exhibition website.

In April 2020, IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau launched a series of industry-focused webinars dedicated to the development of sea and river transport. Each of the eight webinars gathered 60 to 100 experts with videos numbering more than 10,000 views.

All PortNews webinars are available here >>>>