  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 5 11:22

    First fully electric Volvo rolls down the production line in North Sea Port

    Volvo Cars has started production of its all-electric car at its North Sea Port plant. It marks an important milestone in Volvo Car’s ambition to reduce the CO2 footprint per car by 40% by 2025, the company said in its release.

    Demand for the XC40 Recharge P8 - the name of the first electric Volvo - is high. Every car to be produced in Ghent this calendar year has already been sold. And orders keep coming in. The first fully electric XC40s will be delivered to customers in Europe this month.

    Hilde Crevits, Flemish Minister of Economy, Innovation and Work, was present at the start of production on Thursday 1 October and sat at the wheel of the very first customer-sold XC40 Recharge P8.

    The four-wheel drive electric Volvo has a range of more than 400 km and an output of 408 hp. Its fast charging system charges the battery up to 80 percent of its capacity in about 40 minutes. In order to start production, all production workers involved were given extensive training, with the support of the Flemish government. As many as 6,500 employees are employed at the Ghent plant, which makes Volvo the largest industrial employer in East Flanders. In 2019 Volvo Car in Ghent produced 206,225 cars. Ghent produces the models XC40 and V60.

    By 2025, Volvo Cars expects 50 percent of its worldwide sales to be fully electric cars. The remaining cars will be hybrid cars. Volvo Car is also committed to continuing to reduce its carbon footprint, with a view to being climate-neutral by 2040.

    The production of this type of car is a milestone for Volvo Car Ghent and means a stronger connection between Volvo and North Sea Port. The port will maintain its automotive sector, which is quite a boost in these corona times. Together with the assembly plant of Volvo Truck, the import and export of Honda cars and the shipping of numerous car makes, this sector provides a multitude of jobs in and around the port area, in particular in Ghent and Vlissingen.

    About Volvo Cars

    Volvo Car Ghent is part of Volvo Cars Group, which has 41,500 employees worldwide. Volvo Cars has been owned by the Chinese Zhejiang Geely Holding since 2010. Head offices, product development, marketing and administration of Volvo Cars are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region is located in Shanghai. The company's largest car plants are in Gothenburg (Sweden), Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (USA), Chengdu and Daqing (China). Engines are manufactured in Skövde (Sweden) and Zhangjiakou (China). Bodywork components are produced in Olofström (Sweden).

Другие новости по темам: North Sea Port  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 5

16:04 DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign
15:40 Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY
15:20 Larger cranes at APM Terminals Finnish terminals increase capacity and efficiency
15:14 MSC supports first maritime transport efficiency conference in Geneva
14:51 Tallink Grupp cargo transport remained strong in September with passenger number having dropped sharply
14:32 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
14:13 Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup
13:49 David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation
13:25 FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters
13:12 EU Emission Trading System will inhibit global CO2 reductions
12:12 Strike shuts down four Equinor fields in the North Sea
11:47 IAA PortNews reschedules “All Russian Ferries” webinars
11:22 First fully electric Volvo rolls down the production line in North Sea Port
10:36 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2020 fell by 35% YoY
10:20 Wärtsilä participates in Norwegian project aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions
09:49 Damen to supply ASD Tug 5016 design to Edison Chouest Offshore
09:30 Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump’s health
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of October 2
08:57 Bunker Market this morning, Oct 5

2020 October 4

16:48 OHT's Alfa Lift secures Dogger Bank contracts
15:27 Thome Group and Carsten Rehder Agree to a Joint Venture
14:39 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition
13:49 Dee4 and Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation sign vessel financing arrangements
12:38 OHT signs shipbuilding contract for their first jack-up installation vessel
11:51 Equinor conducts internal investigation into the fire at Hammerfest LNG
10:47 Project start-up of SunStone's expedition cruise vessel No 5

2020 October 3

15:53 Zero-emission turbine installation is today's reality, Ulstein says
14:27 Waterfront peace deal collapses as Patrick rejects maritime union offer
13:42 Volumes up 20% as Aqaba Container Terminal announces further investment
12:37 102 million euros in funding on the horizon for Porthos carbon storage project
11:18 Red diesel tax changes will hammer ports industry with no likely impact on emissions, say BPA

2020 October 2

18:06 EU research project PROMOTioN presents final project results
17:36 Last stone is laid at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:31 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 9M’20 fell by 4.1% YoY
17:06 De Haas Rotterdam to expand RDM location with new boat hoist and greater capacity
16:28 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for seventh Aframax tanker
16:05 EU Emission Trading Scheme will inhibit global CO2 reductions
15:30 Clean Water Project implementation enters active phase
15:02 Wärtsilä to divest its Valves business
14:28 Nakhodka ports and Russian Railways to join hands for cargo traffic increase
14:05 Fincantieri launches “Rotterdam” in Marghera
13:39 Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch took part in "Caspian-2020" drills
13:04 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Tommeliten Alpha development in Norway
12:32 New decreasing coefficients to pilotage dues rates established in the seaport of Vladivostok
12:04 Tilly’s Marine partners with MasterCraft Boat Company to invest in Southern California and continue legacy as region’s premier marine dealership
11:37 BlueWater Reporting issues U.S. container import surge report
11:20 New natural gas year begins at Klaipėdos nafta terminal
11:03 Port of Los Angeles continues clean air progress
10:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 2
10:32 The German Shipowners’ Association welcomes investments in LNG supply logistics
10:21 British Ports welcomes new Brexit borders infrastructure funding
10:00 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:41 Jumbo Vision delivers 5 cargoes for multiple USA customers
09:29 The fall of oil prices facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 1

2020 October 1

18:37 Construction starts on the world's largest floating offshore wind farm
18:04 Alfa Laval wins SEK 275 million off-shore orders
17:53 FueLNG drives LNG bunkering infrastructure expansion in Singapore
17:41 Throughput of port Azov in 9M’2020 fell by 10% YoY
17:14 KONGSBERG partners with CEMS