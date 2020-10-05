2020 October 5 10:36

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2020 fell by 35% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell from 2,757 to 2,567

In January-September 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,200 tonnes, down some 35%, year-on-year (vs 1,137,000 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 620,300 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 82,100 tonnes, lubes – 32,000 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations decreased from 2,757 to 2,567.