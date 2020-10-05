  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 5 09:30

    Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump’s health

    Oil prices rise by 2.2-2.6%

    As of October 5 (08:16 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery grew by 2.22% to $40.14 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange increased by 2.59% to $38.02 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

Oil prices grow in response to news about Trump's health
