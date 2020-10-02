2020 October 2 17:31

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 9M’20 fell by 4.1% YoY

In January-September, the company handled 432 vessels

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 44.59 million tonnes of crude oil in January-September 2020, up 4.1%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In September 2020, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 4,322,590 gross tons (34,225,399 barrels) of crude oil. MT shipped 43 tankers in September 2020. The total number of tankers handled in the first nine months of the year in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka has reached 432.

Out of the 4,322,590 tons of crude oil shipped in September 2020, 1,819,972 tons was from Tengiz field, 661,272 tons from Karachaganak field, 1,096,178 tons from Kashagan field, and 10,004 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In September, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 3,587,426 tons of crude oil with another 735,164 tons of the shipped crude oil came from Russia. The September shipment schedule was completed in full.

From 2001 through September 30, 2020, 690,430,368 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system. That included 602,169,650 tons of crude oil came from Kazakhstan and 88,260,718 tons produced in Russia. The total number of tankers handled over that period has amounted to 6,507.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects with foreign capital in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km; more than two thirds of all export crude oil from Kazakhstan and crude oil from the Russian fields, including those in the Caspian Region, are transported by this route. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also in poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by Kazmunaygaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.