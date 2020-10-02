  The version for the print

    Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for seventh Aframax tanker

    The delivery to the customer is scheduled for 2022

    Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has started building the seventh Aframax tanker.

    According to the statement, the steel plates are cut by highly accurate plasma gas cutting machine. 

    Zvezda Shipyard is to build a total of 12 Aframax ships with the first six units already under construction. The lead ship has been launched and is undergoing mooring trials.

    In September 2018, in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, Rosneft Oil Company, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, Arctic Leasing LLC (a VEB Group Company) and SKF ECO LLC  (a Sovkomflot Group Company) signed a number of agreements for construction of two new generation Aframax crude oil tankers  with their subsequent long-term chartering. 

    With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers will be the first vessels of this type built in Russia. Equipped with the most advanced Class A automation system, green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil in an unlimited navigation area thanks to the propulsion machinery that can run on liquefied natural gas in accordance with high environmental standards.

    The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 39 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

