2020 October 2 18:06

EU research project PROMOTioN presents final project results

As coordinator of the EU-funded Horizon 2020 project “Progress On Meshed Offshore HVDC Transmission Networks” (PROMOTioN), DNV GL has played a pivotal role in bringing all the partners together and aligned to deliver on the project objectives. Over the course of 4.5 years, leveraging its independent technical expertise, industry contacts, and project management skills, DNV GL has successfully navigated the project through organisational changes, the departure and entry of new partners, and the premature finishing and creation of new work packages.

In addition to the coordinator role, DNV GL has made a substantial contribution to several work packages. To begin: a complete test environment for HVDC circuit breakers including test requirements, test procedures and a test circuit were developed by DNV GL engineers based on simulation and demonstration.

Similarly, DNV GL engineers contributed to a guide for the specification of HVDC gas insulated switchgear and developed a test environment for the long-term qualification of this type of technology.

Secondly, DNV GL researchers developed and demonstrated a black-box model validation method for wind turbine generator of HVDC converters based on a harmonic impedance spectrum scan by means of controller-hardware-in-the-loop real-time simulation.

Thirdly, a comprehensive socio-economic welfare based cost benefit analysis methodology for offshore transmission system development was created by DNV GL consultants. DNV GL has made significant contributions to the technical recommendations in the final deployment plan, and led the feasibility studies of several real potential multi-terminal HVDC pilot projects. Finally, DNV GL has driving the targeted dissemination of the main recommendation to key stakeholders such as national Ministries, North Sea TSOs, ENTSO-E, the North Sea Energy Cooperation, North Sea Wind Power Hub, T&D Europe and WindEurope.



About PROMOTioN

The project ‘PROgress on Meshed HVDC Offshore Transmission Networks’ (PROMOTioN) applied in 2015 for funding under the EU Horizon 2020 programme call ‘Competitive Low-Carbon Energy’ 5. Within the framework of modernisation of the European electricity grid, this call focused on advancing innovation and technologies relevant to the deployment of meshed off-shore HVDC grids. Its specific objective is to pursue an agreement between network operators and major equipment suppliers regarding a technical architecture and a set of multi-vendor interoperable technologies in order to accelerate HVDC grid development.



