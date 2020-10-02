2020 October 2 15:30

Clean Water Project implementation enters active phase

The federal project foresees allocation of RUB 242 billion

Photo by Vladimir Gorbatovsky



The first two years of the Clean Water Project implementation were spent for the development of required competence in the region, PortNews Media Group correspondent cites Vladimir Yakushev, RF Minister of Construction, as saying at the Russian Water Congress in Moscow.“The first task we faced in 2019 was to spend efficiently RUB 5 billion for 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Half of that amount was forwarded to the next year as we were not ready to use even RUB 5 billion in our enormous country”, said the Minister adding that it took two years for RF entities to learn how to prepare design and estimate documentation. According to him, the construction has intensified as well as financing.The Minister reminded that the project foresees allocation of RUB 242 billion including RUB 146 billion from the federal budget, RUB 10.8 billion from the regional budgets and RUB 85.5 billion of off-budget allocations, mainly under concession agreement.

Implementation of the federal Clean Water Project, which is a part of the national Ecology Project.