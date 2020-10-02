2020 October 2 14:28

Nakhodka ports and Russian Railways to join hands for cargo traffic increase

New managing company is established for that purpose



A new managing company has been established for modernization of the Cape Astafiev railway station. According to the press center of Astafiev Terminal JSC, cooperation of the Primorsky Territory ports and Russian Railways on reconstruction of the railway station in Nakhodka will be a pilot project in Russia.



The managing company Reconstruction of Cape Astafiev Railway Station, LLC includes Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka JSC, Astafiev Terminal JSC, Attis Enterprise LLC and Port Services LLC. Its key purpose is to double the capacity of the railway station.



The newly established company will develop a design for the railway station reconstruction and perform the works aimed at expansion of its capacity.



The initiative on joining the efforts was presented to Oleg Belozerov, General Director – BoD Chairman, Russian Railways, in 2019. The management of Russian Railways supported the initiative.