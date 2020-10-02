2020 October 2 12:32

New decreasing coefficients to pilotage dues rates established in the seaport of Vladivostok

The FSUE "Rosmorport" Far Eastern Basin Branch notifies that by FSUE "Rosmorport" order No. 380 of September 9, 2020, new decreasing coefficients have been established to the rates of pilotage dues for services for providing pilotage of foreign shipping container carriers in the seaport of Vladivostok.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” order on the establishment of decreasing coefficients applies to legal relations arisen since August 28, 2020.

For more information on the amount of new decreasing coefficients to the rates of pilotage dues for foreign shipping container carriers in the seaport of Vladivostok, see the section “Harbor Dues and Tariffs of the Far Eastern Basin Branch” on Rosmorport's website.