  2020 October 2

    Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Tommeliten Alpha development in Norway

    Aker Solutions won an order from ConocoPhillips to deliver the subsea production system for the Tommeliten Alpha development offshore Norway. The estimated contract value is about NOK 1.2 billion, the company said in its release.

    The scope of work covers a complete subsea production system including 10 vertical subsea trees, two manifolds, wellheads, satellite structures, control systems and tie-in equipment.

    The front-end engineering and design (FEED) starts immediately. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work is expected to start in the second half of 2021 and will involve Aker Solutions’ facilities in Norway, Brazil, Malaysia and the UK.

    Tommeliten Alpha is a discovery in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk field. The water depth is 75 meters. The discovery was proven in 1977. The reservoir contains a gas condensate fluid and lies at a depth of about 3,000 meters.

    The contract is subject to Norwegian authorities' approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO).

    The contract was booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2020.

