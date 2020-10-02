2020 October 2 12:04

Tilly’s Marine partners with MasterCraft Boat Company to invest in Southern California and continue legacy as region’s premier marine dealership

Tilly’s Marine, the premier towboat dealership in Southern California, announced its partnership with MasterCraft Boat Company, the premier manufacturer of towboats in the world. Established in 1985 with two locations, Tilly’s Marine is joining forces with its sister brand and current MasterCraft dealership, Cali Marine, and MasterCraft to expand its service-oriented, customer-first model throughout the Southern California region.



After more than three decades of representing previous towboat brands, Tilly’s Marine is revamping its product portfolio, partnering with MasterCraft to provide its customers with the highest quality, best performing towboats available in the market today. The switch to carry and sell MasterCraft was also influenced by MasterCraft’s customer-focused and dealer-centric values.



“We are extremely excited to combine the Tilly’s Marine and Cali Marine dealerships, and partner with MasterCraft as our exclusive towboat brand. The decision to switch to MasterCraft was one driven by a desire to best deliver our customers with the highest-quality products and service. Tilly’s Marine has always strived to provide the best products and customer service, and partnering with Cali Marine and MasterCraft to expand that offering to more customers and locations in the Southern California region is a tremendous opportunity ” said Cyrus Mazaherian, dealer principal of Tilly’s Marine.



“MasterCraft is thrilled to partner with Tilly’s Marine, the premier towboat dealership in the Southern California region,” MasterCraft Chief Revenue Officer, George Steinbarger said. “Tilly’s dedication to customers is second-to-none, as made evident by its superior reputation for service over its 35 years in business. By joining forces with our current MasterCraft dealership in the region, Cali Marine, current and future customers in Southern California will have access to superior customer service and the highest quality, best performing towboats on the water. We are honored that Tilly’s Marine recognized MasterCraft’s unmatched dedication to delivering a best-in-class customer experience, and we look forward to many years of successful partnership together in Southern California.”



MasterCraft’s newest athlete, world wakesurf champion and Orange County resident, Austin Keen, is representative of MasterCraft’s presence and commitment to growth in the Southern California region.



"MasterCraft Boats and Tilly’s Marine both have solid reputations, so the fact that they are partnering makes me excited for what the future holds for Southern California,” Keen said. “MasterCraft provides the best in-boat and on-water experience for me as an athlete and am looking forward to sharing that with my neighbors through the Tilly’s Marine and Cali Marine dealerships."



Through its new Cali Marine and MasterCraft brand partnership, the Tilly’s Marine network will be seamless across four locations (Norco, Ventura, Riverside and Woodland Hills) in order to sell, serve and deliver the best boats and service in the industry. Tilly’s Marine will be offering MasterCraft’s full family of models, from the legendary ProStar, to attainable NXTs, XTs with endless options, luxurious X models, and of course, the iconic XStar.

About Tilly’s Marine:

Tilly’s Marine Inc. is an authorized boat dealer serving Southern California in two locations, Ventura and Norco. Since 1985, Tilly's Marine has built its legacy as the premier marine dealership in Southern California offering an extensive and respected product line and delivering the highest quality customer service.



About Cali Marine:

Cali Marine is an authorized MasterCraft dealership located in Southern California. Founded on quality products and customer service, Cali Marine has two locations in Riverside and Woodland Hills and offers a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory.



About MasterCraft Boat Company:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.