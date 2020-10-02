  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 2 09:41

    Jumbo Vision delivers 5 cargoes for multiple USA customers

    Loaded with multiple cargoes for multiple clients from ports in Spain, Italy and Greece, Jumbo Vision recently arrived in the USA with loads bound for Florida, Louisiana and Texas, the company said in its release.

    The ‘fix’ included a large shipment of delicate cargo: yachts. From reactors to yachts One of Jumbo’s H-800 class vessels, the 110-metre Jumbo Vision carried five separate cargoes. The first load consisted of three 173-tonne transformers, the second load was a 368-tonne urea reactor, the third load was an 87-tonne high temperature shifter and a 23-tonne methanator. The fourth and fifth loads consisted of no less than nine yachts, a contract from WeShipYachts.

    The cargoes, for several clients in Spain, Italy and Greece, were all loaded into the 11,000m 3 hold and onto the 1,500m 2 of free deck space. “Of course we are well-known for our super heavy lift and offshore installation projects, but we also have smaller, versatile H-class ships, each with two 400-tonne cranes and operating on the worldwide spot tramp market. With them, we can be extremely competitive,” says Jumbo’s Regional Commercial Manager Martin Breucha.

    In between loading the cargoes destined for the USA, Jumbo Vision also picked up an inter-Europe load, taking a 230-tonne mobile crane from Malaga along the coast to Motril, Spain. 

    About Jumbo

    Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. For 50 years, our family-owned company has been lifting and shipping high-value cargoes safely and on time, along with providing reliable and efficient heavy lift transportation solutions for our clients worldwide. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil &amp; Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations.  In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.

    • Добавить в Словарь
      • Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский...
      • Создать новый список слов...
    • Копировать
    • Добавить в Словарь
      • Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский...
      • Создать новый список слов...
    • Копировать
Другие новости по темам: Jumbo  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 2

11:37 BlueWater Reporting issues U.S. container import surge report
11:20 New natural gas year begins at Klaipėdos nafta terminal
11:03 Port of Los Angeles continues clean air progress
10:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 2
10:32 The German Shipowners’ Association welcomes investments in LNG supply logistics
10:21 British Ports welcomes new Brexit borders infrastructure funding
10:00 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:41 Jumbo Vision delivers 5 cargoes for multiple USA customers
09:29 The fall of oil prices facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of October 1

2020 October 1

18:37 Construction starts on the world's largest floating offshore wind farm
18:04 Alfa Laval wins SEK 275 million off-shore orders
17:53 FueLNG drives LNG bunkering infrastructure expansion in Singapore
17:41 Throughput of port Azov in 9M’2020 fell by 10% YoY
17:14 KONGSBERG partners with CEMS
16:51 FESCO delivered equipment from Russia to Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
16:27 Marc Niederer appointed as Chief Operational Officer of Global Ports Management
16:04 Cargotec continues to evaluate strategic options for Navis business
15:34 Karstensens Shipyard awarded Wärtsilä the contract to deliver the main propulsion machinery for a trawler
15:19 FESCO to provide intermodal transportation of containerized cargo of Nornickel to Europe, Asia and America
15:04 Konecranes to deliver over 40 lifting products to Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland
14:58 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook
14:30 Wärtsilä appoints Håkan Agnevall as next President and CEO
14:25 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends
14:02 Tallink Grupp suspends Helsinki-Riga route until spring 2021
13:40 Bunker prices continue decreasing in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:24 Kalmar to supply Tan Cang - Phu Huu terminal with two Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs
13:16 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs declined by 1% in 9M’20
12:47 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers last dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 built for Pola Rise
12:21 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:58 Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam extends powers of Management Board members
11:29 Cargotec and Konecranes to merge
11:23 Fincantieri delivers Enchanted Princess in Monfalcone
11:04 ZIM introduces the new Levant - Black Sea Express (LBX) Service
10:42 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.6% in 9M’ 2020
10:20 DEME launches its first ever Service Operation Vessel at the CEMRE shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:07 Registration continues for IAA PortNews’ conference “How many ships to be built in Russia?”
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 01
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30

2020 September 30

18:06 Drone delivers package to inland vessel in port of Rotterdam
17:52 Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026
17:36 Yang Ming announces new Chairman
17:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov
17:06 Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development
16:57 LR awards Digital Safe Security certification to Evergreen for its 12k TEU container ship newbuilding
16:46 APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept
16:28 Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company
16:19 Maersk despatches first train from Rotterdam to China
16:05 Austal Australia delivers 83 metre trimaran ferry to Jr Kyushu Jet Ferry
15:53 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
15:25 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker
15:02 NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca
14:17 Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa
14:12 Finnpilot to undergo reorganisation as of 1 October 2020
13:24 Port of San Diego celebrates completion of Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal modernization project
13:10 RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation
12:09 Detachment of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok after long range campaign in Asia-Pacific region
11:31 Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020
11:04 Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to host Clean Air Action Plan update meeting