2020 October 2 09:41

Jumbo Vision delivers 5 cargoes for multiple USA customers

Loaded with multiple cargoes for multiple clients from ports in Spain, Italy and Greece, Jumbo Vision recently arrived in the USA with loads bound for Florida, Louisiana and Texas, the company said in its release.

The ‘fix’ included a large shipment of delicate cargo: yachts. From reactors to yachts One of Jumbo’s H-800 class vessels, the 110-metre Jumbo Vision carried five separate cargoes. The first load consisted of three 173-tonne transformers, the second load was a 368-tonne urea reactor, the third load was an 87-tonne high temperature shifter and a 23-tonne methanator. The fourth and fifth loads consisted of no less than nine yachts, a contract from WeShipYachts.

The cargoes, for several clients in Spain, Italy and Greece, were all loaded into the 11,000m 3 hold and onto the 1,500m 2 of free deck space. “Of course we are well-known for our super heavy lift and offshore installation projects, but we also have smaller, versatile H-class ships, each with two 400-tonne cranes and operating on the worldwide spot tramp market. With them, we can be extremely competitive,” says Jumbo’s Regional Commercial Manager Martin Breucha.

In between loading the cargoes destined for the USA, Jumbo Vision also picked up an inter-Europe load, taking a 230-tonne mobile crane from Malaga along the coast to Motril, Spain.

About Jumbo

Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. For 50 years, our family-owned company has been lifting and shipping high-value cargoes safely and on time, along with providing reliable and efficient heavy lift transportation solutions for our clients worldwide. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil & Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations. In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.

