2020 October 2 09:29

The fall of oil prices facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus

Oil prices fell by 2%

As of October 2 (08:16 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 1.98% to $40.12 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 2.01% to $37.94 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.