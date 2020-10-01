2020 October 1 18:37

Construction starts on the world's largest floating offshore wind farm

Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Kværner apprentice Arne Linga started construction of Hywind Tampen, a floating offshore wind farm, at Kværner Stord. The technology project opens up new opportunities for Norwegian industry, the company said in its release.



The development of the Hywind Tampen project involves around 250 full-time equivalents for Kværner employees. Kværner's project will also generate around 800 full-time equivalents in ripple effects for suppliers and the public sector, among others.



A study conducted by Multiconsult shows that, in total, the Hywind Tampen project could provide 1,550 to 3,000 full-time equivalents in ripple effects for the Norwegian private sector.

Equinor's ambition is for floating offshore wind to be competitive with other forms of energy by 2030.



Equinor sees a potential for floating offshore wind projects in Norway, the UK, Europe, the US and Asia.

The Hywind Tampen project will be the first floating offshore wind project to supply renewable power for oil and gas installations. The wind farm will have a total capacity of 88 MW, and is expected to cover about 35 percent of the annual power needs on the five platforms Snorre A and B and Gullfaks A, B and C.

Hywind Tampen will reduce emissions from the Gullfaks and Snorre fields by more than 200,000 tonnes per year, which corresponds to annual emissions from 100,000 private vehicles.

Equinor has been a pioneer in floating offshore wind technology and has been working on this technology for nearly 20 years. When the Hywind Tampen project is operational in 2022, the company will be operating one-third of the global floating offshore wind capacity.



Fabrication of the wind turbines has been awarded to Siemens Gamesa, and will take place in multiple locations in Europe before the turbines are transported to Wergeland Base in Gulen in Vestland county, where they will be assembled.

The electric cables will be supplied by JDR Cable System Ltd, which will be fabricating them in Hartlepool in the UK.

Subsea 7 AS will be responsible for installing the electric cables and connection to the Snorre and Gullfaks platforms.

Wood group will be responsible for modifications on the Snorre and Gullfaks platforms.

As the operator, Equinor will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the wind farm.