2020 October 1 17:41

Throughput of port Azov in 9M’2020 fell by 10% YoY

Grain shipments grew by 20%

In January-September 2020, seaport of Azov handled 7.137 million tonnes of cargo, down 10%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 5.988 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged by 33% to 3.417 million tonnes with imports having increased by 13% to 358,000 tonnes. Exports fell by 36% to 2.213 million tonnes, transit – by 28% to 1.185 million tonnes.



In January-September 2020, handling of grain grew by 20% to 5.186 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 43% to 1.072 million tonnes, handling of coal plunged 2.8 times to 487,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 2,378 arrivals and 2,381 departures versus 2,580 arrivals and 2,593 departures in January-September 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.