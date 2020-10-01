2020 October 1 16:27

Marc Niederer appointed as Chief Operational Officer of Global Ports Management

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that Marc Niederer has been appointed as the Chief Operational Officer of Global Ports Management LLC, responsible for managing all operational aspects of the business following the departure of Douglas Smith in April, 2020 who took up a leading role outside the Group.1



Mr. Albert Likholet, CEO Global Ports Management LLC, commented: “Mr. Niederer has a credible track record with over 26 years’ experience in the industry, having held senior management positions within Maersk Group over the past 20 years in nine different countries. He will strengthen the leadership of our team as we continue to build on the Group’s operational strategy to drive efficiency, technology and innovation to ensure our logistics hub provides the extensive range and excellent quality of value-added services for our clients as their needs develop.”



Mr. Niederer has over 26 years of experience in infrastructure management. Most recently, as a Vice President at AP Møller Maersk, he was Managing Director Americas for Svitzer (one of the largest towage companies in the world, part of AP Møller Maersk Group) focused on growing the business in Latin America.

Mr. Niederer began his career with P&O Nedlloyd, part of Royal Nedlloyd Group, in 1993 with various sales and trade manager roles across Europe, Australia and Africa, before becoming Managing Director of Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and Baltics, in 2002. Once the company was bought by Maersk in 2006, Mr. Niederer took up managing roles in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and North America before being based in the UK managing Svitzer Europe from 2012.

Educated in the Netherlands, he holds a BBA from Nyenrode and an MSc Economics from the University of Groningen. He also holds an MBA with High Honors from Chicago Booth Business School and continues his management training on an ongoing basis through the Harvard & IMD Lausanne Executive Training programme.