2020 October 1 15:19

FESCO to provide intermodal transportation of containerized cargo of Nornickel to Europe, Asia and America

FESCO Transportation Group says it will provide intermodal containerized cargo transportation from the Norilsk Nickel Group enterprises located in the Murmansk region for export to Europe, Asia and America.

More than 4 thousand TEU in total will be transported under the contract valid until the end of September 2021.

FESCO’s experience and competencies allow it to carry out intermodal cargo transportation, delivering by container trains from the Monchegorsk station (Murmansk region) to the port of St. Petersburg and water transportation to the destination ports in Europe, Asia, North and South America. The range of transported goods is extensive and includes nickel, copper and cobalt in various compounds, as well as dangerous cargoes that require special clearance.

The project is a part of FESCO's strategy aimed at securing the company's status as a leading intermodal operator actively working in all regions of Russia. Cooperation with the Norilsk Nickel Group, the country's leading mining and metallurgical company, expands the range of industry solutions provided by FESCO.