2020 October 1 18:04

Alfa Laval wins SEK 275 million off-shore orders

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won three orders to supply Framo pumping systems for three FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) vessels to be built in China, the company said in its release. The orders have a combined, total value of approximately SEK 275 million and are booked in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2021.

The orders comprise marine pumping systems for crude oil offloading, produced water, slop and ballast duties.



