2020 October 1 15:04

Konecranes to deliver over 40 lifting products to Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland

Konecranes has won an order to deliver over 40 next-generation lifting products to the Smart Technology Hub, a new integrated center of research, product development and production in Vaskiluoto, Vaasa owned by Wärtsilä Finland, with a preliminary agreement for additional lifting products. The order was booked in September 2020, the company said in its release.

The order comprehensively covers Konecranes’ benchmark products including the award-winning S- and C-series lifting products, up to 400-ton engineered-to-order open winch cranes, overhead cranes with a lifting capacity between 2-32 tons, workstation lifting systems, and manual hoists. Konecranes’ integrated Smart Features such as Active Sway Control and its modern digital service platform represent the most advanced crane technology on the market today by improving process efficiency, speed, safety and quality while assuring the total control of material flow.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.



Wärtsilä’s Smart Partner Campus in Vaskiluoto aims to bring people and companies together and speed up ecosystem co-creation. The research and product development work are done together with Wärtsilä’s customers and suppliers, start-ups and universities. This partnership has clear benefits: Konecranes will provide the latest in lifting equipment technology, which can be developed even further with the help of Wärtsilä and other partnering technology forerunners.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,300 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.