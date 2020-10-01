2020 October 1 14:30

Wärtsilä appoints Håkan Agnevall as next President and CEO

Wärtsilä’s Board of Directors has appointed Håkan Agnevall, born 1966, M.Sc. (Tech), MBA, as the new President and CEO for Wärtsilä Corporation. Mr Agnevall will commence in his role no later than in April 2021. He will succeed Jaakko Eskola, who will continue as a senior advisor to the Board and executive team until he retires on June 30, 2021.

Håkan Agnevall is currently President of Volvo Bus Corporation within Volvo Group, a position he has held since 2013. In the decade prior to that he held various leadership positions in Bombardier and in ABB, gaining valuable experience in sales, production, project management, research and development, as well as in lifecycle services globally.

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.