2020 October 1 14:25

NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends

The total dividend distribution will amount to RR 35,889,136,920

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO NOVATEK held on 30 September 2020 resolved to pay dividends for the First Half 2020, NOVATEK says in a press release.

The EGM approved the interim dividend payment for the First Half 2020 in the amount of RR 11.82 per one ordinary share or RR 118.20 per one GDR, with the total dividend distribution amounting to RR 35,889,136,920.

The shareholders of record as at 12 October 2020 will be entitled to receive dividends.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».