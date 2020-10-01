2020 October 1 13:24

Kalmar to supply Tan Cang - Phu Huu terminal with two Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply Tan Cang - Phu Huu terminal (TCPH) with two Kalmar Zero Emission rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs). The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2021, the company said in its release.

The Phu Huu terminal is operated by TCPH, a joint stock company with the main shareholders being Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) and Ben Nghe Port LLC. The terminal is located strategically in Phu Huu area, District 9, Ho Chi Minh City and plays a vital role as an extension arm of Cat Lai terminal. Since its establishment in 1989, SNP has grown to become Vietnam’s largest container terminal operator. The company provides a variety of services including cargo handling, logistics, salvage, piloting, and multi-modal transportation. SNP's cargo-handling fleet includes a wide variety of Kalmar equipment, including RTGs, reachstackers, terminal tractors and empty container handlers.

The fully electric Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs will help TCPH to cut costs and eliminate at-source emissions without compromising on productivity, reliability or flexibility. The new units will be used to expand the terminal’s capacity sharply.

