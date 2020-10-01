  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 1 13:40

    Bunker prices continue decreasing in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are going up amid reduction of reserves

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $218 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $385 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $313.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $270
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $335
    - MGO - $340

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

 News for a day...
