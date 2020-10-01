2020 October 1 13:16

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs declined by 1% in 9M’20

In September, cargo traffic grew by 8%



The total cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don basin of inland waterways as of October 1, 2020 was 7.512 million tonnes, which is a 1% decline from in the same period 2019, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

In the reporting period, transportation of transit cargo remained flat, year-on-year, at 6.604 million tonnes, internal turnover fell by 7% to 908,000 tonnes.

In the reporting period vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 5,162 vessels and ATBs: 2,522/2,640 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2019 — 4,620: 2,242/2,378).

In September 2020, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin increased by 8% year-on-year to 1,400,000 tonnes.

Main types of moved cargo: wheat (30.1%), fuel oil (12.6%) and sulphur (13.6%). Transit cargo was up 7%, to 1,222, 000 tonnes, intra-basin traffic – up 17% to 178,000 tonnes.



In September 2020, there were 988 ships and ATBs including 493/495 proceeding downstream and upstream (September 2019 – 773: 388/385).



The volume of water released from the Tsimlyansk Reservoir from June 10 totaled 230 cb m/s.



In September, actual depths of the stretch from the entrance to the 132nd Channel to the Konstantinovsky Hydroengineering Complex was 400 cm, from the Konstantinovsky to the Kochetovsky complex: 345/365 cm, from the Kochetovsky Complex to the 3121st km stretch of the Don River: 375-400 cm.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.‎