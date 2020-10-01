  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 1 12:47

    Krasnoye Sormovo delivers last dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 built for Pola Rise

    The third series of RSD59 ships delivered to STLC

    Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it signed the acceptance/delivery certificate with State Transport Leasing Company for the Pola Miropia, the last multipurpose ship of Project RSD59 in the series of eleven vessels.

    The ship was launched on 4 September 2020. In the beginning of autumn it underwent the mooring and sea trials in the water area of the Volga river.

    According to Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo, the ships of this project are being operated by shipping companies on both Russian and international waterways. The shipyard has built 20 ships of RSD59 design with the same number to be built in the future.

    Krasnoye Sormovo has thus completed the construction of the third series of RSD59 ships. Eleven vessels have been delivered to STLC.

    The contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. The previous two series of RSD59 design numbered five and four ships accordingly.

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Related link:

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Miropia, last ship of RSD59 design series  >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding, STLC, Pola Rise  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 1

16:51 FESCO delivered equipment from Russia to Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
16:27 Marc Niederer appointed as Chief Operational Officer of Global Ports Management
16:04 Cargotec continues to evaluate strategic options for Navis business
15:34 Karstensens Shipyard awarded Wärtsilä the contract to deliver the main propulsion machinery for a trawler
15:19 FESCO to provide intermodal transportation of containerized cargo of Nornickel to Europe, Asia and America
15:04 Konecranes to deliver over 40 lifting products to Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland
14:58 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook
14:30 Wärtsilä appoints Håkan Agnevall as next President and CEO
14:25 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends
14:02 Tallink Grupp suspends Helsinki-Riga route until spring 2021
13:40 Bunker prices continue decreasing in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:24 Kalmar to supply Tan Cang - Phu Huu terminal with two Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs
13:16 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs declined by 1% in 9M’20
12:47 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers last dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 built for Pola Rise
12:21 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:58 Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam extends powers of Management Board members
11:29 Cargotec and Konecranes to merge
11:23 Fincantieri delivers Enchanted Princess in Monfalcone
11:04 ZIM introduces the new Levant - Black Sea Express (LBX) Service
10:42 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.6% in 9M’ 2020
10:20 DEME launches its first ever Service Operation Vessel at the CEMRE shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:07 Registration continues for IAA PortNews’ conference “How many ships to be built in Russia?”
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 01
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30

2020 September 30

18:06 Drone delivers package to inland vessel in port of Rotterdam
17:52 Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026
17:36 Yang Ming announces new Chairman
17:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov
17:06 Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development
16:57 LR awards Digital Safe Security certification to Evergreen for its 12k TEU container ship newbuilding
16:46 APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept
16:28 Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company
16:19 Maersk despatches first train from Rotterdam to China
16:05 Austal Australia delivers 83 metre trimaran ferry to Jr Kyushu Jet Ferry
15:53 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
15:25 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker
15:02 NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca
14:17 Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa
14:12 Finnpilot to undergo reorganisation as of 1 October 2020
13:24 Port of San Diego celebrates completion of Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal modernization project
13:10 RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation
12:09 Detachment of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok after long range campaign in Asia-Pacific region
11:31 Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020
11:04 Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to host Clean Air Action Plan update meeting
10:50 Rosmorport announces tender for dredging in Kavkaz port’s water area
10:23 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 30
09:35 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of a Kamsarmax vessel
09:27 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29
08:33 Keppel reaffirms Vision 2030 and rolls out next steps for implementation
07:29 ADNOC signs 25-year agreement to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi

2020 September 29

19:01 Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras departs on sea trials
18:37 Great Lakes announces receipt of $105 mln Jacksonville deepening award
18:03 Kongsberg Digital wins contract to deliver cutting-edge engine room simulator to German training institute
17:55 Murmansk Commercial Seaport expands its fleet of equipment
17:31 Milaha signs deal with Schlumberger
17:16 Expansion of Aberdeen Harbour by Van Oord in full swing
17:08 HHLA invests in the Adriatic Port of Trieste