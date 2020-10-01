2020 October 1 11:23

Fincantieri delivers Enchanted Princess in Monfalcone

A live video message was sent by the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to celebrate the delivery at Monfalcone shipyard of Enchanted Princess to Princess Cruises, a Carnival Corporation & plc brand. She is the 100th cruise ship delivered by Fincantieri in the last thirty years, Fincantieri said in its release.



Enchanted Princess is the 18th unit built by Fincantieri for Princess Cruises at Monfalcone shipyard. This new unit, with 145,000 gross tons and accommodation on board for 4,610 passengers in 1,830 cabins and 1,411 crew members, represents an evolution of the successfully delivered sister ships – Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess, all built from the same shipyard starting from 2013 onwards. This class introduced a “new generation” of ships that was warmly welcomed by cruise passengers. The upcoming unit of the same class, Discovery Princess, is to be delivered in 2021.



Enchanted Princess, like its sister ships, represents a leading technological model in Europe and worldwide thanks to its innovative layout, outstanding performances and top quality of its state-of-the-art technology. This project once again demonstrated that innovation and customer care are pivotal in confirming Fincantieri as market leader, further consolidating its historic partnership with Carnival Group, the world's largest cruise ship operator.



The partnership between Monfalcone shipyard and Princess Cruises will continue with two next-generation cruise ships. These will be the largest built in Italy with a 175,000 gross tons, expected to be delivered at the end of 2023 and in spring 2025. The vessels will accommodate approximately 5,300 guests and will be the first – in the owner’s fleet – dual-fuel ships primarily powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).



Fincantieri has built 100 cruise ships since 1990 (70 of which for Carnival Corporation), and other 44 ships are currently being designed or built in the Group’s yards.