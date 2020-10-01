2020 October 1 10:42

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.6% in 9M’ 2020

The increase was registered in the segments of grain and mineral fertilizers, decrease - in the segments of oil and coal

In January-September 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 922.1 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.6%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, the railways demonstrated decrease in the following segments: coal – 256.2 million tonnes (-7.3%, year-on-year); coke – 8.2 million tonnes (+2%); crude and oil products – 156.1 million tonnes (-9.6%); iron and manganese ore – 89.6 million tonnes (+0.4); ferrous metal – 49.5 million tonnes (-10.9%); ferrous metal scrap – 10.1 million tonnes (-11.9%); chemical and mineral fertilizers - 46.8 million tonnes (+2.7%); cement – 19.3 million tonnes (-7.2%); timber – 31.5 million tonnes (-2.9%); grain – 18.3 million tonnes (+24%); construction materials – 101.7 million tonnes (+6.7%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 15.2 million tonnes (+3%); chemicals and soda – 18.1 million tonnes (-6.8%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 25.1 million tonnes (-5.9%).



From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 3.6% to 1,876.6 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 2,377.4 billion ton-km (-3.9%).



In September, Russian Railways’ loading totaled 105.2 million tonnes, down 0.7%, year-on-year.



In September 2020, freight turnover dropped by 0.5% to 211.8 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 0.5% to 267.8 billion ton-km.