2020 October 1 10:07

Registration continues for IAA PortNews’ conference “How many ships to be built in Russia?”

The discussion slated for 8 October 2020 will focus on ships for inland water ways



IAA PortNews will hold online conference “How many ships to be built in Russia? About ships for inland water ways” on 8 October 2020 (Thursday). The conference begins at 12:00, Moscow time. The event is supported by STLC in partnership with INFOLine-Analytics.



The online conference will focus on the development of inland water transport and modernization of Russia’s river fleet. The key report based on large-scale market study conducted by INFOLine for STLC PJSC will be delivered by Mikhail Burmistrov, General Director of INFOLine-Analytics.



The conference will consist of 4 sessions highlighting the current state, key challenges and prospects of Russia’s river fleet segments:



- self-propelled dry cargo carriers;

- self-propelled liquid bulk cargo carriers;

- non-self-propelled and towing fleet;

- passenger fleet for transportation and cruises.



A publically available presentation outlining the key conclusions of the participants will be prepared by INFOLine-Analytics after the conference.



Invited to participate are the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, shipbuilding companies, design bureaus and major Russian customers.



Participation in the conference is free of charge. Registration is obligatory.

