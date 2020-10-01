2020 October 1 09:25

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Oil price fluctuations are between 0.14%-0.15%

As of October 1 (07:57 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.14% to $42.36 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.15% to $40.16 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.