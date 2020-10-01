  The version for the print

    Oil market sees mixed price movements

    Oil price fluctuations are between 0.14%-0.15%

    As of October 1 (07:57 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.14% to $42.36 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.15% to $40.16 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

16:51 FESCO delivered equipment from Russia to Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
16:27 Marc Niederer appointed as Chief Operational Officer of Global Ports Management
16:04 Cargotec continues to evaluate strategic options for Navis business
15:34 Karstensens Shipyard awarded Wärtsilä the contract to deliver the main propulsion machinery for a trawler
15:19 FESCO to provide intermodal transportation of containerized cargo of Nornickel to Europe, Asia and America
15:04 Konecranes to deliver over 40 lifting products to Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland
14:58 MABUX Bunker Weekly Outlook
14:30 Wärtsilä appoints Håkan Agnevall as next President and CEO
14:25 NOVATEK’s shareholders approve interim dividends
14:02 Tallink Grupp suspends Helsinki-Riga route until spring 2021
13:40 Bunker prices continue decreasing in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:24 Kalmar to supply Tan Cang - Phu Huu terminal with two Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs
13:16 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs declined by 1% in 9M’20
12:47 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers last dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 built for Pola Rise
12:21 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
11:58 Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam extends powers of Management Board members
11:29 Cargotec and Konecranes to merge
11:23 Fincantieri delivers Enchanted Princess in Monfalcone
11:04 ZIM introduces the new Levant - Black Sea Express (LBX) Service
10:42 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.6% in 9M’ 2020
10:20 DEME launches its first ever Service Operation Vessel at the CEMRE shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:07 Registration continues for IAA PortNews’ conference “How many ships to be built in Russia?”
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 01
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 30

18:06 Drone delivers package to inland vessel in port of Rotterdam
17:52 Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026
17:36 Yang Ming announces new Chairman
17:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov
17:06 Nexans to supply 46 kilometers of umbilicalsto Subsea 7 for Senegal’s first offshore oil development
16:57 LR awards Digital Safe Security certification to Evergreen for its 12k TEU container ship newbuilding
16:46 APM Terminals Poti reports record box throughput in Sept
16:28 Nikolai Artyomov appointed as General Director of Murmansk Shipping Company
16:19 Maersk despatches first train from Rotterdam to China
16:05 Austal Australia delivers 83 metre trimaran ferry to Jr Kyushu Jet Ferry
15:53 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Atlant
15:25 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker
15:02 NYK Group RORO carrier rescues fishermen at the Strait of Malacca
14:17 Maersk launches its cold store in South Africa
14:12 Finnpilot to undergo reorganisation as of 1 October 2020
13:24 Port of San Diego celebrates completion of Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal modernization project
13:10 RS introduces new distinguishing marks for class notation
12:09 Detachment of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok after long range campaign in Asia-Pacific region
11:31 Russia’s seaborne cargo traffic turnover to rise by some 10% in 2020
11:04 Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to host Clean Air Action Plan update meeting
10:50 Rosmorport announces tender for dredging in Kavkaz port’s water area
10:23 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 30
09:35 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of a Kamsarmax vessel
09:27 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 29
08:33 Keppel reaffirms Vision 2030 and rolls out next steps for implementation
07:29 ADNOC signs 25-year agreement to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi

19:01 Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras departs on sea trials
18:37 Great Lakes announces receipt of $105 mln Jacksonville deepening award
18:03 Kongsberg Digital wins contract to deliver cutting-edge engine room simulator to German training institute
17:55 Murmansk Commercial Seaport expands its fleet of equipment
17:31 Milaha signs deal with Schlumberger
17:16 Expansion of Aberdeen Harbour by Van Oord in full swing
17:08 HHLA invests in the Adriatic Port of Trieste