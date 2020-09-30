2020 September 30 17:20

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches minesweeper of Project 12700, Georgy Kurbatov

The ship is to be delivered to RF Navy in 2021

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the Georgy Kurbatov minesweeper of Project 12700 today, 30 September 2020.

The ceremony was attended by the employees and veterans of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, representative of RF Navy, Central Design Bureau “Almaz” and Saint-Petersburg authorities.



The shipyard installed the superstructure, assembled tower and antenna equipment as well as general ship systems. It also performed painting of the hull.



Following the launching the ship will undergo outfitting with the preparations for the first phase of mooring trials to begin in the nearest time. The delivery to RF Navy is scheduled for 2021.



This mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit) was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for RF Navy. The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls. They also have lower mass and longer life cycle (over 30 years). The ship’s anti-mine gear includes an unmanned boat to search and find mines without a single risk to people’s life.

Key characteristics: displacement - 890 t, length – about 62 m, breadth – about 10 m, speed at full displacement – 16 knots, crew – 44.



Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

Related links:

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 >>>>

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced making hull of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Aleksandrit >>>>